Statesville man sentenced to federal prison term for firearms offense

A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.

Phong Duc Nguyen, 35, was sentenced to 182 months in prison and five years of supervised release for a federal firearms offense, acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced.

According to court documents and the sentencing hearing, in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2019, an officer with the Monroe Police Department stopped the vehicle Nguyen was driving. Over the course of the traffic stop, the officer determined that Nguyen’s license was suspended and that there were multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

While placing Nguyen under arrest, the officer found a firearm holster and ammunition in Nguyen’s pants pocket. Court records show that when the officer searched Nguyen’s vehicle, he found a firearm on the right side of the driver’s seat and marijuana and crack cocaine elsewhere inside the vehicle.

On Feb. 17, Nguyen pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the sentencing hearing, the court classified Nguyen as an “armed career criminal.”

Nguyen is in federal custody and will be transferred to custody of the Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.