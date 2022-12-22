Statesville man sentenced in 2020 murder case

A Statesville man will serve at least 20 years in prison for a 2020 murder.

David Lee Chambers, 31, was sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison for the July 26, 2020, shooting death of Courtney Deshawn Bradshaw.

Chambers pleaded guilty Monday in Iredell County Superior Court to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Statesville Police Department investigated Bradshaw’s death after finding him in a vehicle on Elam Avenue on July 26, 2020. He had been shot to death, police said.

Investigators interviewed potential witnesses, and two days later, obtained warrants for Chambers in connection with Bradshaw’s death.

On Oct. 1, 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Chambers in connection with a separate shooting that occurred in its jurisdiction. Statesville police investigators interviewed Chambers, who confessed to shooting Bradshaw, police said.

The Statesville Police Department thanked the district attorney’s office for its work and bringing closure to the investigation.