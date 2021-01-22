Statesville man sentenced for role in Catawba County murder, robbery

Tevin Jerome Davis, 28, of Statesville, will serve an active prison term of five to seven years following his conviction on Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Nathaniel J. Poovey, Superior Court judge from Catawba County, imposed the sentence for Davis following his guilty plea in connection with the June 1, 2015, shooting death of 46-year-old Lancelot Kenyatta Ellison.

He also entered guilty pleas to common law robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon from a March 2015 incident.

Davis will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Davis addressed the family of Ellison before leaving the courtroom, saying, “I’d like to apologize to the family for the role I played in it. If I could take it back, I would.”

Two other co-defendants are charged in connection with the death of Ellison and have pending court dates. They are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

As part of his plea, Davis agreed to provide testimony against those co-defendants if called upon to do so.