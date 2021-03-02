 Skip to main content
Statesville man matches to win $250K lottery prize
Statesville man matches to win $250K lottery prize

William Peters of Statesville watched the numbers on his $5 scratch-off match up to a $250,000 top prize.

He purchased his winning $250,000 Money Match ticket from Fast Phil's on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

Peters claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $10.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

