A Statesville man died Saturday afternoon after flipping a lawn mower into a pond in the 300 block of Elmwood Road.

Alfredo Quintero, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Maj. Troy Miller of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller said Quintero was mowing near a pond and was on a steep embankment. He apparently flipped the mower into the pond. A family member called after finding the mower in the pond.

Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue and Cool Springs Fire Department responded and were able to get Quintero out from underneath the mower.

Miller said this appears to be a tragic accident.