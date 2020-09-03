 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville man killed in Thursday crash on Garner Bagnal Boulevard
0 comments
breaking

Statesville man killed in Thursday crash on Garner Bagnal Boulevard

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
IMG_5154.jpeg

A Statesville man was one of two people killed in this crash Thursday afternoon.

 Taylor Jedrzejek/Record & Landmark

A 62-year-old Statesville man has been identified as one of the two people killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Newton Drive.

Michael Henry Watkins was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was traveling north on Garner Bagnal Boulevard and attempted to turn left and struck a tractor-trailer heading south on Garner Bagnal Boulevard, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The passenger in the Jeep has not been identified nor next-of-kin notified, police said in the release.

The semi was operated by Latoyia Spears, 37, of Salisbury. She was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. 

The crash closed a portion of Garner Bagnal Boulevard for several hours.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

wreck
Video

wreck

  • Updated

Two people were killed in this crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Newton Drive and Garner Bagnal Boulevard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert