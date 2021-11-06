 Skip to main content
Statesville man killed in Saturday crash
Statesville man killed in Saturday crash

A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.

Charles Edward Chambers, 71, of Imes Court, died at the scene, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Chambers was riding in a Ford box truck being driven by Michael Eugene Ervin, 58, of Post Lane, Statesville, the patrol said.

The patrol indicated that the truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 around 3:24 a.m. Saturday and it ran off the road and struck a large tree. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors, the patrol reported.

The wreck remains under investigation.

