Statesville man killed in Saturday crash

From staff reports
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
Charles Edward Chambers, 71, of Imes Court, died at the scene, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Chambers was riding in a Ford box truck being driven by Michael Eugene Ervin, 58, of Post Lane, Statesville, the patrol said.
The patrol indicated that the truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 around 3:24 a.m. Saturday and it ran off the road and struck a large tree. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors, the patrol reported.
The wreck remains under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.