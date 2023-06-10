A 27-year-old Statesville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road.

Andrew Vincent Wanat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred around 4:10 p.m. A 2000 Toyota Camry, driven by Wanat, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Casey said.

Casey said Wanat was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He said the initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be a contributing factor.

Arey Road was closed for about two hours due to the on-scene investigation.