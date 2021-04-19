 Skip to main content
Statesville man killed in ATV accident in Alexander County
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.

Ethan Aaron Ottone, 27, died at the scene, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office reported the accident happened at a residence located off Taylorsville Manufacturing Road.

The investigation is continuing, authorities said.

