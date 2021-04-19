Statesville man killed in ATV accident in Alexander County

From staff reports
A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Ethan Aaron Ottone, 27, died at the scene, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The sheriff’s office reported the accident happened at a residence located off Taylorsville Manufacturing Road.
The investigation is continuing, authorities said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.