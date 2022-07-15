Statesville man killed after being struck by vehicle which then hit a house

A 62-year-old Statesville man died early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle as he walked along Fifth Street, near Raleigh Avenue.

Carl Russell Daye was found under the porch of a residence after the vehicle that struck him then hit a house, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The SPD said that around 2:20 a.m. Friday a report of a loud collision near Fifth Street and Raleigh Avenue was received. Officers arrived to find a vehicle that struck a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Police said a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by Robert Lee White, 64, of Statesville, was traveling west on Raleigh Avenue and near the intersection with Fifth Street, the vehicle left the road and struck Daye who was walking on or near the road. Officers had seen Daye walking along Fifth Street earlier in the morning, police said.

White was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital via Iredell EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Statesville Fire Department assisted with stabilizing the residence, which was damaged.

The Statesville Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating the collision and is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. The investigation into this matter is ongoing at this time.