Gary Eades was excited as he walked out toward his garden with several enormous cabbages springing out of it.

“I’ve always liked homegrown stuff and had been growing a garden, but I got to where I got real good with growing cabbages and tomatoes,” Eades said.

Good seems like an understatement when the massive cabbages dwarf anything else in his garden and are much larger than anything one would find in a grocery store.

“They’ve been growing bigger every year and I’ve been adding more to the soil.”

Eades said along with ashes from burned wood over the garden in the winter, a regimen of Miracle-Gro, and other nutrients, he has steadily produced bigger and bigger cabbage plants over the last 12 years.

“It really makes it jump,” Eades said.

A quick Google search shows a girl in Charlotte once grew a 32-pound one in the state, though the North Carolina Department of Agriculture couldn’t confirm what the state record was as it does not track such information. According to several garden suppliers, some cabbages of the OS Cross Cabbage variety can grow up to 70 pounds in optimal conditions.

When Eades stepped on the scale and it showed his cabbage was 30 pounds, he hardly seemed disappointed though.

“That just gives me the incentive to beat it next year,” Eades said. “We came close.”

For Eades though, the goal of a 32-pound cabbage or bigger remains, and he hopes his 13th year of growing these gigantic heads of cabbage will be lucky for him.