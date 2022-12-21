 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Statesville Record & Landmark is partnering with Randy Marion of Statesville who are sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Statesville man facing murder charge for Thanksgiving Day shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

The Statesville Police Department have arrested Raymond Edward Davis, 38, of Statesville, in the slaying of Derryck Duane Turner.

According to the department, its Patrol Division responded Nov. 24 to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Officers found Turner at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition. On Dec. 13, the 32-year-old was removed from life support and died from his injuries. The assault with a deadly weapon investigation was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 17, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained a warrant for Davis.

On Wednesday, investigators learned of three locations Davis was known to frequent, police said in a news release. He was seen getting into a vehicle around 10:50 a.m., and Statesville officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody.

People are also reading…

Davis appeared before a magistrate and is being held without bond.

The Statesville Police Department asks anyone with information pertaining to the homicide of Turner to contact 704-878-3406. Callers can remain anonymous.

Raymond Edward Davis

Davis

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert