Statesville man facing murder charge for Thanksgiving Day shooting

The Statesville Police Department have arrested Raymond Edward Davis, 38, of Statesville, in the slaying of Derryck Duane Turner.

According to the department, its Patrol Division responded Nov. 24 to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Officers found Turner at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition. On Dec. 13, the 32-year-old was removed from life support and died from his injuries. The assault with a deadly weapon investigation was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 17, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained a warrant for Davis.

On Wednesday, investigators learned of three locations Davis was known to frequent, police said in a news release. He was seen getting into a vehicle around 10:50 a.m., and Statesville officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody.

Davis appeared before a magistrate and is being held without bond.

The Statesville Police Department asks anyone with information pertaining to the homicide of Turner to contact 704-878-3406. Callers can remain anonymous.