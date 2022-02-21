Statesville man facing marijuana, weapons charges

A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Tamir Elsea Randall, 27, of Logan Street, Statesville, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maintaining a dwelling or residence for sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Randall was arrested Friday after the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and narcotics investigators served a search warrant at the Logan Street address, Campbell said. A 9 mm pistol and more than 2¼ pounds of marijuana were seized there.

The probe started when investigators received information that occupants of the residence were possibly distributing controlled substances, the sheriff said. Surveillance confirmed the information, and undercover investigators made purchases of cocaine.

Randall is on probation for felony possession with intent to sell marijuana. He has a history of felony common law robbery and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.