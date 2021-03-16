Statesville man facing drug charges after investigation

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said information about the distribution of crack cocaine led to the arrest of a Statesville man.

Kenneth Lorenzo Wright, 46, of Rita Avenue, faces two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, felony possession of MDMA and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell said narcotics investigators received information that Wright was possibly distributing crack cocaine and a surveillance operation was established. He said the information was confirmed and purchases of crack cocaine were made from Wright.

A search warrant was executed Friday and 8.5 grams of powder cocaine, 10.4 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of MDMA (Molly), 21.3 grams of marijuana and other items indicating narcotic sales were found, Campbell said.