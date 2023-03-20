A Statesville man is facing charges after leading deputies on a two-county chase Sunday afternoon, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Rico Maurice Polk, 30, was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count each of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license is revoked, misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, speeding, driving left of center and failure to stop at stop sign. A magistrate set bond at $255,000.

Campbell said on Sunday, a report was filed concerning a 2013 Ford Edge that had been stolen.

Deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team responded to the area to try to locate the vehicle.

Deputy Madison Sharpe saw the stolen vehicle traveling north on Triplett Road, Campbell said.

Sharpe got behind the vehicle, which made an immediate left turn onto JD Lane. Sharpe attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, Campbell said. After a chase that went into Rowan County and back into Iredell on U.S. 70, the suspect stopped on Hickory Highway and was taken into custody, Campbell said.

Polk’s history includes felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked, shoplifting by concealment, intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury and domestic violence protection order violation.