Statesville man facing breaking and entering, larceny charges
Statesville man facing breaking and entering, larceny charges

  • Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of breaking into a home in northern Iredell County.

Timothy Chris Stewart, 35, of Newland Lane, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. The charges are all felonies. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said patrol deputies were called to a residential break-in on Aug. 3.

The deputies learned five guns and several other items had been stolen, he said.

Detective Scott Hall began an investigation and learned Stewart pawned one of the stolen guns at a store in Statesville, Campbell said.

Stewart’s criminal history includes felony and misdemeanor larceny and driving-related charges.

stewart.png

Timothy Chris Stewart
