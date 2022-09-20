Statesville man facing assault, kidnapping charges

A Statesville man was charged with kidnapping and assault following a domestic incident, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Mark Alan Long, 61, of Whites Farm Road, was arrested on felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and interfere with emergency communications. Due to the domestic nature of the charges, a magistrate ordered Long held without bond.
Campbell, in a news release, said that deputies responded to the 700 block of Whites Farm Road on Saturday and met with a woman who said she’d been assaulted by Long. Iredell EMS was called and the woman was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Deputies interviewed the victim at the hospital and also spoke with medical staff about the extent of her injuries, Campbell said. As a result, Deputy Matthew Farra took out the warrants on Long, who was located at his residence and arrested without further incident, Campbell said.
Long’s history includes unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and numerous driving-related charges.