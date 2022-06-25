Statesville man dies in crash on I-77 Friday; pedestrian hurt in separate wreck

A motorcycle rider died after colliding with a pickup truck on Interstate 77 Friday evening.

Eric Lamont Overcash, 58, of Statesville, was killed in the crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday on I-77 near the 47 mile marker.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that Overcash was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson, traveling south on I-77. He was in the right travel lane.

A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Preston Dwayne Midgett, 16, of Mooresville was also traveling south in the right lane. The Avalanche stopped due to heavy traffic in front of him, and the motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the back left corner of the truck, the patrol reported.

Midgett was not injured.

About the same time of that crash, the highway patrol also investigated a wreck in which a teenage pedestrian was seriously injured on Salisbury Highway.

A 14-year-old Statesville girl was transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. As of late Friday night, she was listed in critical condition.

Troopers said the teen was walking west on the shoulder of Salisbury Highway and walked into the road into the path of a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, operated by Anthony James Goodlow, 39, of Charlotte.

Goodlow was not injured.