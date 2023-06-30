A Statesville man will serve a minimum of seven years in prison after a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter Friday.

George Charles Henry White III was charged with the 2020 shooting death of 55-year-old Alan Bruce Alexander.

White was convicted in Iredell County Superior Court of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The verdict came after a jury trial that began on June 19, said District Attorney Sarah Kirkman.

Assistant District Attorney Regina Mahoney represented the state and attorney Patricia Riddick represented White.

Following the verdict, Judge Lynn Gullett sentenced White to 84-113 months in prison for the voluntary manslaughter conviction, followed by 17-30 months in prison for the firearm charge.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 18, 2020, near a homeless camp off Taylorsville Highway. Statesville police responded to a shots fire call and found Alexander's body.

The District Attorney’s Office thanked the SPD for its assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this case.