Statesville man, Claremont teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Catawba County

A Statesville man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Catawba County that claimed the life of a second driver.

Bradley Joseph Koepnick, 53, of Statesville, and Caroline Elizabeth Ervin, 19, of Claremont, were both pronounced dead at the scene, said North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger.

Swagger said the crash occurred on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

He said Koepnick was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang, traveling west on Riverbend Road. The Ford crossed the centerline in a curve and collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry, which was traveling east, Swagger said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, he said.

Swagger said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The road was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.