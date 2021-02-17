 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville man, Claremont teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Catawba County
0 comments
breaking

Statesville man, Claremont teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Catawba County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

A Statesville man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Catawba County that claimed the life of a second driver.

Bradley Joseph Koepnick, 53, of Statesville, and Caroline Elizabeth Ervin, 19, of Claremont, were both pronounced dead at the scene, said North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger.

Swagger said the crash occurred on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

He said Koepnick was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang, traveling west on Riverbend Road. The Ford crossed the centerline in a curve and collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry, which was traveling east, Swagger said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, he said.

Swagger said neither driver was wearing a seat belt. 

The road was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert