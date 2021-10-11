Statesville man charged with threatening first responder

A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
Dustin Jay Tilley, 33, of Fort Dobbs Road, was charged with felony assault on emergency personnel, misdemeanor community threats and two counts of misdemeanor assault. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the area of Zurich Lane and Fort Dobbs Road on Sept. 28 regarding a victim with a possible stab wound.
A medical first responder found Tilley, and while talking with him to assess his injury, Tilley got up and threatened to kill the first responder if he didn’t stop talking on the radio, Campbell said. Tilley then walked off, he said.
The first responder followed Tilley while notifying responding deputies of the direction he was walking, Campbell said. Tilley then turned lunged toward the first responder with a knife, he said.
Tilley then ran through the woods towards his residence on Fort Dobbs Road, Campbell said.
Deputies and detectives arrived on scene, where they established a perimeter to employ a canine to track Tilley. Deputy Nathan Hodges and his canine partner Levi tracked Tilley to his residence, Campbell said. A witness also contacted the deputies to notify them of his location. When Tilley heard this, he threatened to kill her because he did not want to go back to jail, Campbell said.
Detectives arrived on scene, as Tilley entered his residence, Campbell said.
A family member attempted to detain him, but was unsuccessful, and Deputy Chasey Caul deployed his Taser on Tilley, Campbell said.
Tilley was taken into custody without further struggle. Iredell County EMS personnel assessed Tilley for his stab wound, which he stated was self-inflicted, Campbell said. Tilley was then transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Tilley was released from medical care and arrested Thursday.
Tilley’s history includes a felony court order violation and felony assault. Both charges are from Virginia.