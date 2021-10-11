Statesville man charged with threatening first responder

A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.

Dustin Jay Tilley, 33, of Fort Dobbs Road, was charged with felony assault on emergency personnel, misdemeanor community threats and two counts of misdemeanor assault. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the area of Zurich Lane and Fort Dobbs Road on Sept. 28 regarding a victim with a possible stab wound.

A medical first responder found Tilley, and while talking with him to assess his injury, Tilley got up and threatened to kill the first responder if he didn’t stop talking on the radio, Campbell said. Tilley then walked off, he said.

The first responder followed Tilley while notifying responding deputies of the direction he was walking, Campbell said. Tilley then turned lunged toward the first responder with a knife, he said.

Tilley then ran through the woods towards his residence on Fort Dobbs Road, Campbell said.