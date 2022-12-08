Statesville man charged with stabbing another man with scissors

A Statesville man has been charged with assault for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Robert Michael DeYoung, 32, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that deputies answered a call on Wednesday on Monto Vista Road regarding a stabbing.

The victim told deputies that DeYoung had stabbed him with a pair of scissors, Campbell said. DeYoung, who was still on the scene, was arrested without incident.

Campbell said the scissors were found inside the residence.

The victim was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem for treatment.

DeYoung’s history includes felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony attempted malicious conduct by a prisoner, for which he is currently on post-release supervision. He also has the following misdemeanor charges injury to real property, misdemeanor breaking or entering, second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, communicating threats, domestic violence protection order violation, stalking and assault.