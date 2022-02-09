 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville man charged with sexually assaulting child
Statesville man charged with sexually assaulting child

  • Updated
A Statesville man faces seven felony charges of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray Douglas McCoy, 56, of Doubletree Drive, was charged on Feb. 3 with felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony dissemination of obscenity to a minor, and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed on Dec. 27 in reference to a child possibly having been sexually assaulted. The victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults, Campbell said. The offenses, he said, occurred between September 2016 and October 2018.

The case was assigned to Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

When the child was interviewed, information was obtained about the time and locations of the assaults and the suspect was also identified as McCoy, the sheriff said. Detective Campbell conducted additional witness interviews and obtained items of evidence during the course of the investigation.

That evidence led to Campbell obtaining arrest warrants.

Ray Douglas McCoy

McCoy

