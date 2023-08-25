A Statesville man is facing arson and cruelty to animal charges after a house fire Wednesday claimed the life of one dog.

Herbert Lee Morrison Jr., 39, of Oley Road, was arrested on the second-degree arson and cruelty to animals charges and a magistrate set bond at $200,000.

The Troutman Police Department, in a Facebook post, said that Troutman Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at 203 Old Murdock Road on Wednesday. Upon arriving a fire was confirmed and firefighters began extinguishing the fire, which caused significant damage to the house.

Patrol Division officers with the Troutman Police Department and an investigator with the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office responded due to the suspicion of arson, the TPD said. They were assisted during the investigation by the Charlotte Fire Department, which provided a canine trained in the detection of accelerants. The fire was found to be intentionally set and a joint investigation led to Troutman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit obtaining warrants for Morrison, a resident of the home.

Troutman officers and deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence at 157 Oley Road, where Morrison was believed to be located, the TPD said. Morrison ran from officers but was taken into custody, police said.

The Troutman Police Department expressed appreciation to all the agencies that participated in the investigation and arrest.

Morrison is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.