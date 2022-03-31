Statesville man charged with murder in shooting death

A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.

Hunter Lee Cottle, of Jonathan Lane, was arrested after Statesville Police Department officers found a person dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Statesville Police Department said officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Jonathan Lane at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday. As officers responded, additional information was received that shots were being fired in the area and that a vehicle had been wrecked.

Patrol officers located a vehicle that had struck a fence, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the arrival of Criminal Investigations detectives, patrol officers detained Cottle, police said.

After processing the scene, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, Cottle was charged. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and a magistrate ordered him held without bond.

Police said Cottle and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is continuing.