Statesville man charged with indecent liberties, statutory sex offense

A Statesville man has been charged with inappropriately touching two girls, ages 11 and 14, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Jack Ronald Evans, 52, of Deerchase Circle, is facing two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report was received on July 8 concerning Evans touching the two girls. Detective Jaime Welborn of the Special Victim’s Unit conducted interviews with several witnesses as well as one with Evans, Campbell said.

The two girls were interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, and based on all the information, Campbell said, Welborn obtained the three warrants for Evans’ arrest. Deputy Kris Robbins of the warrant squad arrested Evans on Monday.

Evans’ arrest history includes a driving while impaired charge.