Statesville man charged with fleeing traffic stop

A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25.

Anthony James Sadler of Cambridge Place, was charged with felony counts of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding, registration plate not displayed and no operator’s license and infractions of driving left of center, failure to stop at steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe traffic movement. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Deputy J. Berrier attempted to stop a vehicle on West Front Street at Oakland Avenue for a registration violation. The driver failed to stop and a chase ensued but was later terminated, Campbell said.

Berrier checked the area for the vehicle and found it at the dead end of Waverly Place. It had crashed into a guard rail and the driver had fled on foot, Campbell said.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and obtained a description of the driver. Deputy Codey Moncus and used his canine, Bosco, to track the driver. Campbell said Sadler was located and was identified as the driver.

In checking the vehicle’s information through a national database it was learned that it had been reported stolen in Rowan County, Campbell said. It was also learned that Sadler had a warrant for his arrest for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Rowan County, Campbell said.