Statesville man charged with breaking into Mooresville home

A call concerning a breaking and entering resulted in felony charges against a Statesville man.

Kasey Lane Pharr, 27, of Bostian Lake Road, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay a law enforcement officer. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Jan. 19 deputies were called to Deerwood Lane, south of Mooresville, regarding a breaking and entering that had already occurred.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect was still in the residence and was possibly armed, Campbell said.

A witness told deputies that the suspect had been in a nearby neighborhood pointing a pistol at residents, Campbell said.

The deputies made a tactical entry and quickly determined the suspect had left the house prior to their arrival, Campbell said.

A short time later, Deputy Donald Joyce spotted a man near the residence and asked to speak with him, Campbell said. The man ran from him and Joyce pursued him on foot. Campbell said the man, while running, made movements consistent with having a gun in his waistband.

Deputies caught up with the man and took him into custody.

While deputies were searching the man, he made statements about being chased by police all day and admitted to breaking into the Deerwood Lane residence and stealing items from the home, Campbell said.

Pharr’s history includes felony larceny of a firearm, felony second-degree burglary, felony safecracking, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor larceny.