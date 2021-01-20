 Skip to main content
Statesville man charged in shooting death
Statesville man charged in shooting death

A Statesville man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a domestic dispute, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Thomas Ulester Swakla, 26, of Amity Hill Road, was charged with murder, Campbell said in a news release. A magistrate ordered Swakla held without bond.

Swakla is charged in connection with the shooting death of Kayla Danae Davis of Mooresville.

Campbell said Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies answered a 911 call in the 3500 block of Amity Hill Road just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The person placing the 911 call reported hearing yelling and then the sound of a gunshot, he said.

Soon after, Swakla called 911 and said Davis had come at him with a baseball bat and he shot her, Campbell said.

Deputies found Swakla under the carport of the home, kneeling and saw a gun in his waistband when he stood up, Campbell said. He was disarmed and then deputies saw Davis and attempted to administer first aid, but she was pronounced dead when an Iredell EMS crew got to the scene.

Deputies checked the home and found another woman and three children in the home.

The sheriff's office said detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to process the area and the woman was then identified as Davis. Amity Hill Road was closed between Shiloh and Starlight roads during the investigation.

Swakla was then interviewed at the sheriff's office before being taken to the detention center.

This is an ongoing investigation and further charges may be forthcoming, Campbell said.

image002.jpg

Swakla

