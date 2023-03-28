The Statesville Police Department said a man has been charged with shooting a woman as she pulled out of her driveway earlier this month.

Justin Tyrone Cowan, 37, of Statesville, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service/Carolinas Regional Task Force, on Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle. He was ordered held without bond due to the charges being domestic in nature, the SPD said in a news release.

Cowan is charged with shooting a woman on North Center Street on March 13. The woman was shot multiple times and taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Statesville Police Department expressed appreciation to United States Marshals Service/Carolinas Regional Task Force for their continued partnership and efforts in locating Cowan.