Statesville man charged in crash that killed pedestrian

A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell Daye on July 15.

The SPD Traffic Division obtained warrants for Robert Lee White, 64, on Thursday and he was later arrested without incident. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Around 2:20 a.m. on July 15, the Statesville Police Department responded to a report of a loud collision near Fifth Street and Raleigh Avenue. They discovered a vehicle had struck the side of a house in the 1100 block of Fifth.

Daye, 62, was found under the porch of the residence.

White was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima and was traveling west on Raleigh Avenue near Fifth Street, the SPD said. The vehicle left the road and struck Daye who was either walking on or near the road, police said.