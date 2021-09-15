Statesville man charged after remains of infant found buried in shallow grave

A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.

Alex Holden Best of Tomlin Mill Road faces the felony charge of conceal or fail to report the death of a child. A magistrate set bond at $10,000. He was arrested Wednesday.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report came in on Sept. 6 about the possibility on a body being buried at a residence on Tomlin Mill Road. Campbell said the reports indicated the body was brought from High Point.

Road patrol deputies, along with criminal investigators and crime scene investigators responded to the residence. A crime scene was established and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. While waiting for the search warrant, investigators contacted the High Point Police Department investigators.

When the search warrant was executed, investigators located a shallow grave, and inside the grave was a box which contained the remains of a small infant, Campbell said.

Best was interviewed by investigators and a statement was obtained about how the remains came to be in the grave behind the residence, Campbell said. The remains were sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for autopsy.