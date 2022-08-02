Statesville man being sought in connection with July shooting

The Statesville Police Department has obtained warrants on a 30-year-old man in connection a shooting last month.

Joshua Lynn Sylvester, of Statesville, is being sought for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

These charges stemmed from the shooting that occurred on July 24 at 1411 Salisbury Road. The whereabouts of Sylvester is unknown at this time and anyone with information about his location or the incident is encouraged to call the Statesville P.D. at 704-878-3406.

Around 5:11 a.m. on July 24, the Statesville Police Department received a report of a gunshot victim at Iredell Memorial Hospital. The victim, later identified as William Ryan Beam, 45, of Statesville, was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Beam had sustained a single gunshot to the abdomen and was later transported by Iredell County EMS to a trauma center for care. Beam advised officers that he was shot by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of Lisa’s Restaurant at 1411 Salisbury Road.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and located evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.