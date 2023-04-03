Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said leads from local community members led to the arrest of a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Nathaniel Scott Cass, 34, of Diane Lane, Statesville, was arrested Sunday at a business on Harmony Highway.

He is charged with second-degree murder by unlawful distribution of a substance. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.

Campbell said that a grand jury indicted Cass for second-degree murder and he had been evading law enforcement for some time. Deputy Kris Robbins developed leads after contacting local community members who provided him with information where Cass could be located, Campbell said. He said Robbins found Cass on Sunday and took him into custody.

“I want to recognize the efforts of Deputy Robbins for his relentless pursuit of this wanted person. The community is safer for having this man in custody,” Campbell said.