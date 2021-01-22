Statesville man arrested on indecent liberties charge

A man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child after a middle school student reported being sexually abused by a family friend, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Javier Roberto Hernandez, 21, of Stokes Avenue, was arrested on the charge a week ago. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Campbell said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Dec. 12, 2019, from a school official at East Iredell Middle School. The report indicated a student disclosed she’d been sexually abused by a family friend. The incident, the report indicated, occurred somewhere other than the school.

The case was assigned to Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit.

The girl was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. During the course of the interview, she identified Javier Roberto Hernandez as the suspect, Sheriff Campbell said.

Based on all the information gathered, along with additional evidence gathered during the investigation, Sgt. Campbell obtained the arrest warrant. Hernandez was not able to be located and was entered as a wanted person.

He was located last Saturday and arrested.

His previous criminal history includes misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering a building and driving while license is revoked.