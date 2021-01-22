 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville man arrested on indecent liberties charge
0 comments
top story

Statesville man arrested on indecent liberties charge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child after a middle school student reported being sexually abused by a family friend, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Javier Roberto Hernandez, 21, of Stokes Avenue, was arrested on the charge a week ago. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Campbell said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Dec. 12, 2019, from a school official at East Iredell Middle School. The report indicated a student disclosed she’d been sexually abused by a family friend. The incident, the report indicated, occurred somewhere other than the school.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The case was assigned to Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit.

The girl was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. During the course of the interview, she identified Javier Roberto Hernandez as the suspect, Sheriff Campbell said.

Based on all the information gathered, along with additional evidence gathered during the investigation, Sgt. Campbell obtained the arrest warrant. Hernandez was not able to be located and was entered as a wanted person.

He was located last Saturday and arrested.

His previous criminal history includes misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering a building and driving while license is revoked.

image002.png

Hernandez
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert