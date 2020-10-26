 Skip to main content
Statesville man arrested on drug charges
A search warrant executed by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.

James Frederik Shuford, 35, of South Miller Avenue, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, felony maintaining a residence for distribution of controlled substances, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Wednesday narcotics unit investigators and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) served the search warrant at a home on South Miller Avenue.

He said the investigation was initiated when narcotics investigators received information that Shuford was distributing crack cocaine and other illegal drugs. Undercover investigators conducted a surveillance operation and confirmed the information, Campbell said.

Campbell said the search discovered crack cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana as well as a firearm, which due to Shuford’s status as a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing. Shuford has a felony conviction for trafficking cocaine, state records indicate.

Other previous charges for Shuford include misdemeanor possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as multiple driving and license-related offenses.

