Statesville man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

A traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a drug charge.

Christopher David Quattlebaum, 30, of Gay Street, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Dec. 30, Deputy Cory Wilson stopped a vehicle on West Debbie Lane for an equipment violation.

As Wilson was talking to the driver, identified as Quattlebaum, Deputy Codey Moncus and his canine, Bosco, arrived to assist with a search of the vehicle.

Campbell said cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search. He said Quattlebaum is currently on probation for felony possession of cocaine.

Quattlebaum’s history includes felony sell or deliver Schedule II and felony possession of cocaine, felony conspire breaking and entering and larceny and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while license is revoked.