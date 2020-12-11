Statesville man arrested on 19 counts of first-degree sexual offense

A Statesville man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor.

Jose Rosendo Marquez, 50, of Foster Lane, was charged with 19 counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and received a $1.5 million bond from a magistrate.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the investigation began on Aug. 21 when a report was made concerning a sexual assault on a minor. The incidents, he said, reportedly occurred in August 2017.

Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation which included an interview at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, Campbell said, the juvenile disclosed being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions and named Marquez as the person responsible.

Harwell continued her investigation and obtained the warrants for Marquez. Campbell said detectives received information that Marquez fled to Virginia. He was located in Virginia on Nov. 23 and arrested. He was extradited back to North Carolina on Dec. 9.