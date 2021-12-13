 Skip to main content
Statesville man arrested on 14 felony counts of indecent liberties with a child
Statesville man arrested on 14 felony counts of indecent liberties with a child

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Jerediah Omar Mendoza, 21, of Kingsdale Drive, was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

The investigation began Dec. 5 when the sheriff’s office received a report of two juvenile girls having been inappropriately touched while they were staying overnight at a family member’s home, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Detective Jena Wabel of the Special Victims Unit was assigned the case and soon learned the victims disclosed the activity to a trusted adult, who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office, Campbell said.

Mendoza came to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Based on his statement and other evidence gathered through the investigation, Wabel was able to obtain 14 arrest warrants against Mendoza.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed, Campbell said.

