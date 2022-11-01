Statesville man arrested in machete assault

A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Friday regarding a 911 call with an open line and a fight could be heard in the background.
Deputies responded and found multiple people in the residence, and learned that Delgado came in through the front door and assaulted a male in the home with a machete, then pulled a knife and demanded the others in the home sit on the floor, Campbell said. He took items from the home and then fled in a vehicle, Campbell said.
People are also reading…
Sgt. Chase Little obtained warrants for Delgado. He was located and arrested.
Campbell said the victims were acquainted with Delgado.
Delgado’s history includes misdemeanor resisting a public officer, DWI and several driving charges.