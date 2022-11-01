 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville man arrested in machete assault

A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Friday regarding a 911 call with an open line and a fight could be heard in the background.

Deputies responded and found multiple people in the residence, and learned that Delgado came in through the front door and assaulted a male in the home with a machete, then pulled a knife and demanded the others in the home sit on the floor, Campbell said. He took items from the home and then fled in a vehicle, Campbell said.

Sgt. Chase Little obtained warrants for Delgado. He was located and arrested.

Campbell said the victims were acquainted with Delgado.

Delgado’s history includes misdemeanor resisting a public officer, DWI and several driving charges.

Delgado
