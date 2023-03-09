Police arrested a Statesville man on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop led to a short chase.

According to Statesville police, Tayvon Delon Cauthen, 20, of Statesville, was pulled over at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday by an officer that attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle on a traffic-related violation in the area of Old Charlotte Road. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and during the pursuit, the suspect drove through a yard on Concord Avenue, damaging property, police said in a news release. The driver then crashed the vehicle at the dead end of 5th Street Extension and fled on foot.

Assisting officers arrived on the scene and began a search for the suspect. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Cauthen, and took him into custody without incident, police said.

During this investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered and seized more than 200 grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of MDMA/fentanyl mixed, two bottles of promethazine hydrochloride (unprescribed), an open container of alcohol, and more than $1,200 in cash.

Cauthen was charged with the following felony charges: flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle, maintaining vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of Schedule I (MDMA), possession of Schedule II (fentanyl), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I.

Cauthen was charged with the following misdemeanor charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule V (promethazine hydrochloride with codeine), possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of an alcoholic beverage underage, reckless driving-wanton disregard, hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, fictitious registration card, operate a vehicle with no registration, expired registration card, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked and no inspection. A magistrate set bond at $55,000.