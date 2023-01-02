Statesville man accused of sexually assaulting family member

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged a Statesville man with sexually abusing a family member, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Cambell.

Agustin Galarza Flores, 43, of Big Forest Drive, was charged with incest, soliciting prostitution and sex act by a substitute parent/custodian. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Campbell said an investigation was launched in early December after a report was received concerning a juvenile that had been sexually assaulted by a family member.

Detective Cody James with the Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation and the juvenile was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led to warrants being issued for Flores’ arrest and he was taken into custody on Dec. 21.