Statesville man accused of selling drugs that led to death

A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person's death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Kenneth Ty Parent, 25, of Statesville is responsible for the sale of fentanyl was involved in the Jan. 13 death of a person in Iredell County.

“Arrests from investigations like this are yet another tool we will utilize, when the evidence supports it, to go after drug dealers on our community. Dealers need to be put on notice, we will target you with information we receive from the community, by conducting undercover surveillance operations, performing undercover purchases, sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, carrying out suspect round-ups, and conducting investigations like this," Campbell said.

Parent was arrested on charges of felony death by distribution (fentanyl), three counts of felony trafficking of an opiate, six counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and six counts of felony sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. A magistrate set his bond at $650,000.

