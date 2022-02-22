Statesville man accused of selling drugs that led to death

A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person's death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Kenneth Ty Parent, 25, of Statesville is responsible for the sale of fentanyl was involved in the Jan. 13 death of a person in Iredell County.
“Arrests from investigations like this are yet another tool we will utilize, when the evidence supports it, to go after drug dealers on our community. Dealers need to be put on notice, we will target you with information we receive from the community, by conducting undercover surveillance operations, performing undercover purchases, sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, carrying out suspect round-ups, and conducting investigations like this," Campbell said.
Parent was arrested on charges of felony death by distribution (fentanyl), three counts of felony trafficking of an opiate, six counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and six counts of felony sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. A magistrate set his bond at $650,000.
On Jan. 13, road patrol deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation on Miller Farm Road, west of Statesville. Drug paraphernalia was present in the home, which led deputies to believe the death was related possibly related to narcotics use, Campbell said. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators were brought in to document the evidence and further examine the crime scene.
Detective John Adams of the Criminal Investigations Division was assigned to the death investigation and conducted interviews with the victim’s family, and other associates in order to determine who the victim was close to. Adams learned that just days before the victim’s death, he had overdosed on fentanyl, and had been transported to a medical facility for treatment, Campbell said. A search of phone records and social media accounts which belonged to the victim revealed multiple conversations about drug transactions, he said. Adams spoke with the Medical Examiner’s Office after the autopsy, and worked closely with them as the investigation continued.
The cause of the victim’s death was determined to be an overdose of fentanyl, Campbell said.
After receiving additional search warrant information, Adams believed Parent was the individual who sold the illegal narcotics that were involved in the victim’s death, Campbell said.
Adams worked with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigations Division to share the information gathered during his investigation and soon an undercover operation began focusing specifically on Parent, Campbell said. The undercover investigators were able to make multiple undercover purchases of illegal drugs directly from Parent, he said.
That led to felony arrest warrants on Parent.
