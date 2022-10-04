Statesville looks to follow 'Route 2 Recreation'

The Statesville City Council showed its support for the path forward in the 2022 Route to Recreation Plan that was brought forward by Recreation and Parks on Monday night as it hopes to keep up with the requests and demands of residents for more.

Joe Hudson was one of the first to voice his support for the council to tackle the vision laid out in the plan and said that improvements and additional parks and greenways are a tangle way of bringing the community together.

“And in a very real way, not symbolic, not verbalization, it would be a real way to connect all of these neighborhoods together,” Hudson said.

The 2022 Route 2 Recreation report would establish guidance and prioritization for the Recreation & Parks Department budget for the next several years, including budget goals and objectives and capital project priorities such as property acquisition and facility expansion.

Very simply, the R2R outlined what residents expect, as well as the costs, of maintaining and improving the city’s parks, greenways, and athletic fields and courts provided by Recreation and Parks.

Online, in-person and mailed-in surveys were part of how recreation and parks went about planning for the future as it asked residents and other stakeholders what they expected from the department going forward. While Gary Warner of Design+Planning at WithersRavenel said recreation and parks provided more than some national standards, there was room for improvement as well. The number of acres dedicated to parks was considered above average, but residents clamored for more athletic fields and a better distribution of parks and other recreation services going forward, including a new community pool.

In the R2R report, it was estimated that more than $13 million would be needed for improvements to the 17 parks and two greenways in the city. The R2R report also proposed that the next parks build by the city be near Parcel Drive and James Farm Road, Belfast Road and Willards Way, as well as Brookfield Drive and Japul Road.

The proposed improvements and new facilities would cost more than $26 million, according to the R2R estimates. Warner said that in the survey and feedback from residents, the majority showed support for targeted taxes, fees or other means that would go toward recreation and parks.

Hudson said while the approval of the plan wasn’t a rubberstamping of every dollar estimated, it was a way for Statesville to show the quality of life was a priority of the city.

Councilman Frederick Foster agreed and said the city needed to offer more options while Councilwoman Doris Allison was pleased the council was all but united on the issue.

The council accepted the plan 7-1 (with C.O. “Jap” Johnson casting the no vote), but Councilman Steve Johnson said as the “resident stick in the mud” he did have concerns with the costs of maintaining and building everything listed in R2R.

“This is just a road map, we’ll have to consider projects through the years as we get to them,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said. “It’s a daunting task, but you have to start with a plan I suppose.”

In other business:

Statesville Police Department: Chief David Onley hopes that a few changes to the pay and incentives of the police department will help it address its staffing issues, which had become a major issue this year.

Onley noted that staffing had been the worst he could remember in his time with the police department, which was 25% according to the city’s action request, and said pay and benefits were part of the issue. He said the police department conducted a survey of surrounding agencies and put together a plan to begin to address those issues.

According to the action request, this plan is based on holiday and shift differential, education, training and standards certifications, specialized units and specialized training. The request said one issue brought forward by the plan’s development was the incentives would have the department’s captains paid less than its sergeants. An increase in base pay for these six employees would be approximately $39,000 for the remainder of the budget year and $51,000 for a complete fiscal year.

Part of the plan would change the department’s take-home vehicle policy. The current policy permits officers to take home their assigned vehicles if they live within 22 miles of Statesville City Hall but would be increased to 30 under this plan, which the request said would cover all current employees.

The estimated cost to implement the incentive plan for the remainder of the year would be approximately $607,000, and if all the vacant positions were filled for a full fiscal year it would cost around $1,000,000.

The motion passed unanimously.

Annexation: The city moved forward with the first reading of the annexation of a property at 112 Butterfield Circle near Taylorsville Highway, also known as the Shumaker property, a single-family home. The request for annexation was submitted by Pope McMillan, PA on behalf of Carroll Shumaker, Donna Lanier, and Alana Geiger, as they want to utilize the city’s water service.

The current tax value of the parcel is listed as $71,810, according to the city. Power is provided by EnergyUnited and the property has a septic service. The city will need to provide sanitation, fire and police services as requested.

The city approved the first reading unanimously.

Rezoning: The city council unanimously approved the second reading of a rezoning request for property located on East Greenbriar Road. The property, owned by D.R. Horton, Inc., has plans to build a roughly 88-acre subdivision with 244 lots and is requesting that the city rezone it from R-A (Residential-Agricultural) District and R-8 MFM (Medium Density MultiFamily/Manufactured Housing Residential) District to R-8 CZ Cluster Subdivision (Medium Density Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning) District.

After some Ora Drive residents had spoken out about their concerns about how the increase in homes would lead to increased traffic, changes were made from the previous proposals in May. Ora Drive would be extended and upgraded to meet North Carolina Department of Transportation standards.

The developer would have to install and maintain speed calming devices along Ora Drive with 70% of approval from the homeowners along Ora Drive. Kutteh clarified that without the 70% approval, D.R. Horton would not install any traffic calming devices.

Scott Harrell, assistant city manager, said the traffic study initiated with D.R. Horton would be reviewed and approved by the NCDOT. He said the 70% approval is a standard threshold for the NCDOT.

Harrell said while the city has not annexed the land yet, this would allow the process to move forward.

According to the city, the current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $460,610. The applicant estimates that the current tax value plus estimated costs of land development construction is $17.5 million.

Presentations and recognitions

Public Power Week: The week of Oct. 2-8 was declared Public Power Week.

Fire Prevention Week: The week of Oct. 9-15 was declared Fire Prevention Week.

Crime Prevention Month: October was proclaimed Crime Prevention Month.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: October was also declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Infrastructure: The city accepted $6.7 million in funds from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund for the construction of a new airport terminal building.

Police: The council accepted a grant of up to $22,800, via the NC Governor’s Crime Commission Block Grant, for the Statesville Police Department toward the purchase of automated license plate readers and its supporting systems.

The police department also was given permission to accept a grant from the NC Governor’s Crime Commission, Federal Violence Against Women Act, for up to $100,166.75 for the purpose of supporting the department’s Domestic Violence Initiative and two domestic violence investigators’ salaries and fringe benefits.

The city also accepted $10,000 from the Iredell-Statesville School system for the purchase of a narcotics detection dog for the Statesville Police Department.

Economic incentive: The city approved an economic incentive in the amount of $103,334.68 to Cheney Bros, Inc. The incentive is equivalent to 80% of the ad valorem taxes paid by the company to the city.

Recreation and Parks: The city appropriated funds received from the extension of the Lane Construction Corporation lease of the cinema property located on Free Nancy Avenue for costs associated with greenway repair and development ($2,500/month), and approved the related budget amendment. The funds received from the continuation of the lease will continue to be used for greenway-related expenses potentially including the renovation of the leased property as a greenway hub parking lot.

Lane is expected to continue using the city property through July 2024.

FEMA: The city council appropriated FEMA funds for the first stage of the South Yadkin River Pump Station repair, which was flooded during Tropical Storm Eta and made inoperable, according to the city.

FEMA has validated $50,742.23 out of a current estimate of $2,583,000. The city looks to replace electrical components to allow for pumps and motor evaluation. Evaluation of pumps and motors is a critical part of the city reclaim to FEMA concerning reimbursement eligible costs.

Budget amendment: The council approved an increase in the overall budget of the Water Sewer Fund and authorized payments for the System Development Fee (SDF) lawsuit settlement.

The change in the budget amendment is $286,210.

ABC board: Michelle Rokes was reappointed to the ABC board.