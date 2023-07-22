Rain may have dampened attendance at the 2022 Iredell County Agricultural Fair but it didn’t deter the Statesville Kiwanis Club from helping more than a dozen students with college expenses.

The club, which sponsors the fair, handed out scholarships to eight students in July and presented four more this week to students unable to attend the July meeting. A total of 17 $1,000 scholarships were presented and the money came from proceeds from the fair.

J.D. Brown, Presley Cox, Will Greer and Shaiyan St. Brice were the final group of recipients to receive their checks from the club. Also receiving scholarship monies but not present at the meeting were Abigail Hager, Caitlyn Carter and Alyssa Weaver.

Brown is a graduate of Statesville High School and will be attending Winston-Salem State University. Cox is a graduate of Lake Norman High School and is headed to North Carolina State University. Greer and St. Brice are both graduates of South Iredell High School. Greer will be a freshman at the University of North Carolina and St. Brice is going to Duke University.

Hager, also a graduate of SHS, is going to UNC as is Carter, a graduate of South Iredell High School. Weaver graduated from West Iredell High School and is going to Gardner-Webb University. Peyton Wood, graduate of the Agriculture Science and Early College, will attend Lenoir Rhyne University and Trinity Webb, a graduate of North Iredell High School, will attend Mitchell Community College.

The students awarded their scholarships at the July club meeting were:

Alaya Gillespie, SHS, East Carolina University; Guilianna Englert, Lake Norman High School, Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology; Adamma Anukwuem, SIHS, UNC; Ansleigh Layne, SIHS, High Point University; Bailey Drane, North Iredell High School, Mitchell Community College; Isaiah Jones, Agriculture Science and Early College, Lenoir Rhyne University; Edison Flores, NIHS, Gardner-Webb University.

Joe Stephens of the club’s Scholarship Committee, said selecting recipients from dozens of applications is a difficult but rewarding undertaking. “It’s always a lot of fun to do this,” he said. “It is so rewarding to be able to see what these folks are going to do and be. I give you a big round of applause.”

Club President Chuck Gallyon said it is a privilege for the club to see the weeks of hard work that go into planning and working at the fair each year come to fruition. “We are so glad for you to be here,” he said.

The club now turns to getting ready for the 2023 fair, which begins Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 9 at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Troutman. Organizers are hoping for fair skies and good attendance to be able to afford this opportunity for a new group of students next summer.