Statesville, Iredell offices to close Friday for New Year's holiday

Iredell County offices will be closed Friday for the New Year’s holiday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

If you are planning to pay your 2021 property taxes in person by the end of the year, visit the Tax Collector’s office no later than 5 p.m. Thursday. Property taxes are delinquent if paid or postmarked after Jan. 5, 2022.

Statesville City offices will be closed on Friday. There will be no garbage collection on Friday.

Residential routes will operate on a regular schedule today. Thursday and Friday routes will run on Thursday.

Commercial routes: No changes for today routes. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Saturday’s route will operate on a regular schedule.

Fitness & Activity Center

The Fitness and Activity Schedule will be open on Friday from 5:30 a.m. and close early at 5 p.m. The activity center will operate on regular hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

ABC stores

The ABC Stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.