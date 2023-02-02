A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.

Kyle Lang Houston turned himself in to the Iredell County Detention Center Thursday on three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Houston was a candidate for Statesville City Council in 2019 and is an insurance agent.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said a report was received on Jan. 23 concerning a child who had been sexually assaulted.

Cpl. Amy Dyson was assigned the case and began an investigation. The child was taken to the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

At that time, the child made a disclosure of the sexual assaults that had taken place, the SPD said. Dyson continued her investigation and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence on Brookshire Lane.

On Thursday, investigators with the Statesville Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), executed a search warrant at the residence and additional evidence was obtained, police said.

The Statesville Police Department expressed appreciation to the NCSBI and the Dove House Advocacy Center for their assistance with this investigation. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.