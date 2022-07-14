 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville ice cream shop to host fundraiser

A local ice cream shop is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the victims and families of those killed and injured in a crash between a vehicle and golf cart last month.

Three people, including a 5-year-old and 13-year-old, died in the crash and three others were seriously injured. Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, Bentley Marlowe, 5, and Jada Marlowe, 13, were killed in the crash. The three others injured on the golf cart are Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, and Bailey Marlowe, 2.

The six people were riding on a golf cart that was struck by a vehicle on Fort Dobbs Road in June.

James Knight, owner of Riley’s Delights Ice Cream Shoppe, said a portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s sales will go to help those families.

“It’s all about helping the community,” Knight said.

He said Riley’s Delights, located at 562 Sharon School Road, will have live music, and will be selling hot dogs, sweet treats, ice cream, sundaes and shakes. The fundraiser will take place from noon to 10 p.m. and Knight encouraged folks to bring their lawn chairs, fellowship with others and listen to the music.

The public is invited to take part in this fundraiser for the Marlowe, Mills and Murphy families.

