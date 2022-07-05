Statesville Housing Authority set to break ground for Arts and Cultural Center

As the groundbreaking for its Arts and Cultural Center is set for Thursday, the Statesville Housing Authority’s Darbah Skaf hopes once it is completed, it will bring the community together.

“We want everyone to come and be part of this, this is for everyone,” Skaf said.

The executive director of the authority said while one of the goals of the center is to help give underprivileged children and residents access to more opportunities, the center is for everyone and is meant to be a hub for community events.

“It is a communal project not based on income or geographical area, it’s for everybody. A place of place where people can meet and greet each other and know, what we’re call doing, and that will have a sense of community.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 117 McElwee St.

According to the authority, the 15,000-square-foot center will have spaces for a number of purposes, including a 200-seat amphitheater, seven art studios for rent, as well as recording and lesson rooms for music and other media. The campus will have a technology center as well as a sculpture garden, skate park, and outdoor areas to use.

“With this building and extended campus, we would like the opportunity to positively alter the trajectory of youth and adults in the whole community by steering existing interests into an exploration of a better life/career opportunity and leading as our future ambassadors,” the authority said in its news release.

The authority plans to repurpose a nearly century-old warehouse and mill that has been vacant for nearly a decade. The hope is to turn the dormant space into one where arts can flourish, people can learn technical and life skills, and bring more of the cultural and arts to Statesville.

Part of that plan includes forming a coalition with Performing Art Live, WAME, Tone Studios, Piedmont Folkways, the Iredell Arts Council, Center Stage Alliance and Banshee Metal Works, as well as other organizations to get the most out of those spaces. Whether it is playing host to film festivals, live performances, summer camps, as well as teaching skills, the authority looks to partner with other groups in the community to enhance the lives of those on its campus, as well as throughout the city.

