Statesville Housing Authority explains partnership with the city

The City of Statesville didn't "cut a check" to the Statesville Housing Authority if you ask its executive director, Darbah Skaf. In fact, the city got a good deal for the land it acquired from the SHA, she said.

"Because in actuality, it gives more than what the city will give us," Skaf said. "It's not just an agreement. It's a partnership."

Skaf said she wanted to shed more light on the agreement SHA made with the city to acquire land for the new location of Fire Station 1 after it became a heated topic during Monday's city council meeting.

She said the land was appraised for $430,000 and while she believes the city is getting the best side of the transaction on paper, the deal was made because of the overall improvements that the city has agreed to provide.

City Manager Ron Smith expressed a similar sentiment when asked what the benefits of the deal were for the city.

"The benefit is the fact that we are getting good fire coverage for the citizens and we are forging a partnership with SHA," Smith said in an email.

The city also agreed to waive the organization's city income tax on public housing income, but it will still pay city taxes on the property it owns.